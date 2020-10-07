Chidambaram takes jibe at current CEA, compares him with his predecessor

New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): Senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram on Wednesday took a jibe at current Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) Dr Krishnamurthy Subramanian for describing Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government as "lost decade".

Comparing the current CEA and his predecessor, Chidambaram said that while Dr Krishnamurthy had described the period of Congress-led UPA rule in the country as the "lost decade", while his predecessor, Dr Arvind Subramanian had termed it the "boom years" of the Indian economy.



"Dr Arvind Subramanian called 2004-2014 the 'boom years' of the Indian economy. He was CEA of the Modi government. Dr Krishnamurthy Subramanian describes 2004-2014 as the 'lost decade'. He is the current CEA of the Modi government," Chidambaram's tweet read.

"Now you know why economic growth in Q1 of 2020-21 has plunged to -23.9 per cent and the current CEA is exulting over it," he added, in a subsequent tweet over the state of economic affairs in the country.

The Congress leader had earlier hailed the states for opposing both the formulas extended by the Centre to bridge the gap between the Goods and Service Tax (GST) compensation cess. He had said the "liability to provide the GST compensation to the full extent falls on the central government, as reluctantly admitted by the FM yesterday." (ANI)

