Chidambaram terms extension of Delhi CP as 'incomprehensible'

New Delhi [India], Jan 31 (ANI): Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday termed the extension of Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, who was slated to be retired today, as 'incomprehensible and reprehensible' and asked the government -- "Who has been suspended for the deplorable shooting" near Jamia Millia Islamia on Thursday.

"The Police Commissioner of Delhi gets an extension on the day there is a shooting in the presence of a substantial police force Incomprehensible and reprehensible," said Chidamabaram on Twitter.

"One has got an extension, but who has been suspended for the deplorable shooting yesterday," asked the former Home Minister.

In Jamia, a person brandished a gun in the presence of heavy police force deployment and fired towards the marching students on Thursday.

Before the incident, the Delhi Police said that sufficient police arrangements had been made for the march for which there was 'no permission.'



While referring to the firing incident in which one student was injured, the Delhi Police issued a statement that read, "At around 1:30 pm, while the gathering was moving, one person suddenly came out of it brandishing a small firearm like object and within a split second, before anyone could assess or react to what he was doing, the man suddenly fired towards the marching students."



"The police staff immediately rushed towards the person and overpowered him. As the barricades were tied with each other to deal with the proposed march, the injured was immediately taken to the nearest hospital -- Holy Family by lifting him from behind the barricades in order to save precious time," said the Delhi Police.

The police said the DCP South-East also reached the hospital in no time to ensure that proper medical treatment was extended to the injured, who has been identified as Shadaab Farooq, a student of Jamia Millia Islamia.

"A case under Section 307 of IPC and 25/27 of Arms Act has been registered at Police Station in New Friends Colony," said the police. (ANI)

