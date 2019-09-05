Chidambaram to be served "roti-dal-sabzi" in Tihar's jail number 7

New Delhi [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Former Union Minister P Chidambaram will be kept in a separate cell in Tihar jail where he will be served the same food which is provided to all inmates, said Director General of Delhi prisons, Tihar, Sandeep Goel on Thursday.

"He will be kept in a separate cell in jail number 7 and will be served roti-dal-sabzi (chappati, pulses and vegetable) which is given to all inmates," Goel told ANI here.

"He will be provided spectacles, medicine and western toilet, in accordance with court's directives," he added.

Earlier while being taken to the Tihar jail, amidst high-security, the Congress leader waved to his supporters from the windows of the police bus.

Chidambaram is being taken to Tihar jail after a CBI court sent him to judicial custody till September 19 in the INX media case.

Earlier on Thursday, the Supreme Court also rejected his plea challenging the Delhi High Court order that had refused anticipatory bail to him in the INX Media case. (ANI)