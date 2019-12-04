Chidambaram will be released once we get release order: Tihar Prison DG

New Delhi [India], Dec 4 (ANI): Director General of Tihar Prison, Sandeep Goel on Wednesday said that former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, who has been granted bail by the Supreme Court in the INX Media money laundering case, will be released after the jail authorities will get the release order.

Chidambaram will be released once we get release order: DG, Tihar Prison

"They will take the Supreme Court order to lower court and submit the sureties and bail bonds there. Then the order to release him from jail will be issued. He will be released once we get the release order," Goel said.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

A Bench of Justice R Banumathi, Justice AS Bopanna and Justice Hrishikesh Roy set aside the Delhi High Court's order which had refused to grant bail to Chidambaram.

The top court observed that Chidambaram should not temper with the evidence and not influence the witnesses. He should also not give press interviews or make public statements in connection with this case.

Chidambaram was also directed to furnish a bail bond of Rs 2 lakh plus two sureties of the same amount.



The Supreme Court said Chidambaram would not leave the country without prior permission of the court.

On November 28, the top court had reserved the order on the petition filed by former finance minister Chidambaram, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail.

The High Court had, on November 15, dismissed his bail plea and observed that prima facie allegations against him were serious in nature and he played an "active and key role" in the offence.

Chidambaram sought bail in a case pertaining to the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during his tenure as the finance minister. CBI had registered a corruption case in this regard in May 2017. Later that year, the ED also lodged a money laundering case.

The Congress leader was first arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 21 in the INX Media corruption case but was granted bail by the Supreme Court two months later.

He was arrested by the ED in the money laundering case on October 16. (ANI)

