Chief Information Commissioner calls on President Kovind

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) Bimal Julka on Thursday called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"Shri Bimal Julka, Chief Information Commissioner, called on President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan," Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a tweet attaching the picture President Kovind's meeting with Julka.

Bimal Julka took charge as CIC on March 6, this year. (ANI)