Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy in Vijayawada on August 15. Photo/ANI
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy in Vijayawada on August 15. Photo/ANI

Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy launches 'Village Volunteers System' on I-Day

ANI | Updated: Aug 15, 2019 17:35 IST

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday launched government's flagship programme Village Volunteers system. The announcement was made during his Independence Day address in Vijayawada.
After listing out various schemes of the newly-elected state government, the Chief Minister announced the 'Village Volunteers System'. The scheme, aimed at providing governance services at doorsteps of people, will involve over 2.8 lakh volunteers.
The scheme would be launched on October 2, which also marks 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.
"The Chief Minister announced that the village secretariats would be launched from October 2 by making the volunteers a bridge between the government and the people. He said village secretariats would be set up in each village to deliver governance to people in 72 hours," read a press release from Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Office.
Under the scheme, one volunteer will cover 50 families in each village. Identity cards will be given to each volunteer and they would get an honorarium of Rs 5,000 per month.
A toll-free telephone number 1902 would be set up at the call centre in the Chief Minister Office to receive the grievances of the people.
"The basic idea behind implementing the scheme is to infuse confidence among the people in the government and to see that their basic needs are met at their door-steps," the release stated. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 17:56 IST

Modi's speech on I-Day finds resonance with RSS affiliate

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech in which he touched various issues linked to the RSS agenda such as population control, Article 370 and promotion of local products has found resonance with Swadeshi Jagaran Manch (SJM).

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 17:55 IST

I witnessed Wing Commander Abhinandan shooting down Pak's F-16...

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Indian Air Force (IAF) Squadron Leader Minty Agarwal, the first woman who has been awarded the Yudh Seva Medal, on Thursday said that she witnessed Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman shooting down a Pakistani F-16 fighter aircraft during a dogfight on February 27, a d

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 17:55 IST

Independence Day celebrated at Attari-Wagah border with full enthusiasm

Attari (Punjab) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Amid the raging tension between India and Pakistan over the recent development in Jammu and Kashmir, thousands of people gathered on the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab and celebrated India's 73rd Independence Day on Thursday with utmost joy and fervour.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 17:52 IST

CoBRA, CRPF celebrated 73rd Independence day with villagers at Sukma

Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): The 150 battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and 206 Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) personnel celebrated the 73rd Independence Day along with locals in the Naxal-affected Kasalpad village here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 17:46 IST

Pakistan violates ceasefire in KG sector in J-K

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Pakistan on Thursday violated the ceasefire in KG Sector of Nangi Tekri area.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 17:44 IST

I-Day being celebrated in unique manner in Kalimpong

Kalimpong (West Bengal) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): The Independence Day is being celebrated with great fervour here as it is held as a two-day affair here for many years.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 17:38 IST

Tamil Nadu: Transgender community celebrates Independence Day in Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): The transgender community on Thursday unfurled the national flag to mark the occasion of Independence Day at Thozhi Transgender's shelter in Chennai in Tamil Nadu on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 17:16 IST

On Raksha Bandhan, Priyanka Gandhi calls Rahul 'best brother in...

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shared a cute picture of herself with Rahul Gandhi while describing him as the "best brother in the world".

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 17:14 IST

Women, school students tie rakhi on PM Modi's wrist

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Several women and children tied rakhi on the wrist of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 17:05 IST

Kerala floods: Toll mounts to 104, 36 missing

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Toll due to floods on Thursday afternoon mounted to 104, according to data of the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA).

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 16:53 IST

India can't wait for incremental progress, needs high jump: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India cannot wait long for "incremental progress" and there is a need for a "high jump" to accelerate development.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 16:44 IST

MP home minister performs dance on Independence Day

Madhya Pradesh [India] Aug 15 (ANI): Expressing his delight and joy on the occasion of Independence Day, Madhya Pradesh home minister Bala Bachchan danced to the beats of the tribal song here today.

Read More
iocl