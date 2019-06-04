Chief Minister Kejriwal, Gupta vouch for Delhi's welfare

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Leader of Opposition Vijendra Gupta met at an 'Iftaar' party here by the government on Monday and vouched for the city-state's welfare.

Chief Minister Kejriwal said: "I would like to pray for the people of Delhi and for the people of India."

Gupta said: "I am saying this from day one to Kejriwal that he should work for the welfare of Delhi instead of fighting with the Centre."

Delhi will go to polls for 70-member assembly in 2020. (ANI)

