Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday arrived at the state assembly in an electric car. Photo/ANI
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reaches State Assembly in electric car

ANI | Updated: Jul 25, 2019 20:09 IST

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 25 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday arrived at the state assembly in an electric car.
"The Chief Minister is using an electric car to spread a message that the problem of pollution is rising in the state and we are against it. This will encourage more people to use an electric car," said, Sanjay Aggarwal, Secretary, Transport Department.
He also said that the Chief Minister will now use this car while visiting local places in the state. This is a soundless car with no pollution which will help in taking the pollution level down in the state.
"The government is also providing 50 per cent subsidy on electric vehicles in the state which is a great initiative by the Chief Minister. The government will also develop electric charging stations in the state so that the consumers have no issue after buying electric cars," he added.
He further said that the car can travel up to 140 kilometres after charging for four hours and the government will provide a DC charger through which the car can be charged in 45 minutes.
Ganesh Kumar, car driver said, "This electric car is soundless and easy to drive. It does not pollute the environment while driving which is the best feature."
The car will cost 80 paise per kilometre which in comparison with other fuel vehicles is very less. (ANI)

