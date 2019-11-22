Chief Minister Yediyurappa inaugurates Kalaburagi airport in north Karnataka

Kalaburagai (Karnataka) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): In a major boost to air connectivity in the state, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday inaugurated Kalaburagi airport, which is around 14-km away from the city.

The Kalaburagi airport will improve the connectivity of north Karnataka with the state headquarters and other commercial centres.

The inaugural event was marked by the arrival of the Star Air's direct flight from Bengaluru.

Airports Authority of India (AAI) chairman Arvind Singh said: "It is a great achievement as we are trying to connect various parts of different states."

"In Karnataka, we have had the success at other stations like Hubli and Belgaum. This unserved area, where people from Bengaluru had to take overnight trains or go to Hyderabad and travel by road, will have more and more flights," he said.

Pradeep Singh Khorola, Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, said: "The speciality of the airport is very unique. It's an airport, which has been developed jointly by the state and the Central governments."

It is worth mentioning that the Ministry of Civil Aviation had identified Kalaburagi under the regional connectivity scheme --Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN).

"I am very happy today that an airport has been set up in Gulbarga (now Kalaburagi). People are very happy as our long-nurtured dream is fulfilled," said a local. (ANI)

