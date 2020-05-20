Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launches UP Startup Fund

Uttar Pradesh (Lucknow) [India], May 20 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday launched Uttar Pradesh Startup Fund and handed over the first installment of Rs 15 crore to Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI).

The Central government had established a Startup India portal and is providing online courses for young entrepreneurs on topics ranging from data analytics to design thinking.

The government hopes to establish it as a one-stop platform for all stakeholders in the startup ecosystem to interact amongst each other, exchange knowledge and form successful partnerships in a highly dynamic environment. (ANI)

