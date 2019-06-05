Chief Minister Yogi plants saplings on World Environment Day

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 5 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wendesday planted saplings at his residence here on the occasion of World Environment Day, which also coincided with his birthday.

This year's theme for the World Environment Day is -- an environment free from air pollution.

Speaking to ANI, Chief Minister Yogi said: "Protection of humans in the world is only possible through a clean environment."

"It is very important that along with the government and various other organisations, even common citizens take the initiative to keep the environment clean," he said.

Yogi said the forestation is the only medium through which one can wish for a brighter future for the coming generations.

"On this World Environment Day, I congratulate the entire 23 crore people of Uttar Pradesh and I urge them to take a resolution towards planting 23 crore trees in the state. It is a big but necessary goal," he said. (ANI)

