Chief ministers discussed welfare schemes at CMs' meeting chaired by PM Modi, says Basavaraj Bommai

Belagavi (Karnataka) [India], December 14 (ANI): Leaders discussed public welfare programmes run in their states at the meeting of Chief Ministers of Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on his return to Belagavi on Tuesday.

According to a statement by the Chief Minister's Office, CM Bommai said, "The meeting chaired by the Prime Minister fostered interaction among the Chief Ministers to exchange details on the implementation of various Centrally sponsored projects in their respective states. We exchanged details on good practices in implementing public welfare programmes."



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a meeting with the Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.

This comes a day after PM Modi had chaired a meeting with the BJP Chief Ministers and Deputy chief ministers here yesterday.

Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states are scheduled to visit Ayodhya on December 15 for the darshan of Ram Lalla. (ANI)

