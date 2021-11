Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 8 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will meet Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneswar on November 9 to discuss various inter-state issues.



As per official information, both the Chief Ministers will discuss several issues including interstate border dispute, Polavaram Project and construction of barrage over Vamsadhara river. (ANI)