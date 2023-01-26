Chief Ministers of various states extend greetings on 74th Republic Day

New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Chief Ministers of various states participated in grand celebrations and unfurled the national flag on the occasion of 74th Republic Day on Thursday.

The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, unfurled the flag on the state-level Republic Day celebration programme held at the Veterinary College playground in Guwahati's Khanapara.



He also attended the Republic Day parade after attending the cultural pageants and other programmes organised in Guwahati.

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio also took to Twitter and expressed his pleasure to be a part of the Republic Day celebration at the Civil Secretariat Plaza here.



"A pleasure to be part of the 74th Republic Day celebration at the Nagaland Civil Secretariat Plaza. I wish everyone a happy #RepublicDay2023," Neiphiu Rio tweeted.

In Manipur, CM N Biren Singh unfurled the Tricolour at his residence and urged everyone to "rededicate" themselves to uphold values.



He said in a tweet, "Honoured to hoist the tricolor at my official residence on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day. Let us rededicate ourselves to uphold the values and ideals enshrined in our Constitution. Happy Republic Day!"

The Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu, shared glimpse of the Republic Day celebration in Itanagar on Twitter.



"May the glory of Maa Bharti touch new height. Honoured to have unfurled National Flag on 74th Republic Day at IG Park, Itanagar. The march past & other cultural programs on this occasion showed the vibrant, colourful culture of our State. My greetings to all," Khandu tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Chief Ministers of Tripura and Meghalaya also extended their greetings on the occasion of Republic Day.

In the north, Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid tribute to the brave souls and Warm greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of 74th Republic Day.

"My special greetings to members of Jammu Kashmir Police, Armed Forces, CAPFs and emergency responders. I also wish & congratulate all our sportspersons who have participated and won laurels for Jammu Kashmir," the LG office tweeted.



The other tweet read: "Tribute to the farmers, scientists, engineers, doctors, nurses, teachers, tribals, litterateurs, artists, businessmen, workers, youth and women who have infused new energy into Jammu Kashmir and ensured inclusive and sustainable development."

He also paid homage to the founding fathers and the freedom fighters who made supreme sacrifice for the unity and integrity of the Country.

Office of Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu extended hearty greetings to all the Indians. "This country belongs to all of us and it is the duty of all of us to maintain its glory, and respect and always fulfil the duty of being an Indian. I am proud to be an Indian... Jai Hind," it tweeted in Hindi.

Punjab CM Bhgawant Mann also took to Twitter and wrote in Gurmukhi: "Today, on the occasion of India's 74th Republic Day, participated in the function held at Bathinda... Proud of India, waved the tricolor flag and saluted from the parade... I pray that due to the sacrifices of the martyrs, the constitution of the country of India will remain in place... In the true sense, every citizen will get the right to a republic.... Happy Republic Day!"

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami unfurled the Tricolour at his residence in Dehradun.

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat unfurled the Tricolour on Republic Day at Botad. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was also present on the occasion.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also unfurled the National Flag at his official residence in Mumbai.

Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan unfurled the national flag on the 74th Republic Day at Hyderabad. However, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao skipped the celebrations held at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also unfurled the Tricolour at his residence in Delhi and extended greetings to everyone.

"I extend heartfelt greetings to everyone. It's the day to remember the contributions of those who gave their lives for Maa Bharati and continue to be our inspiration. Also, it is the day to remember those who played a significant role in drafting the Constitution of the largest democracy," the Lok Sabha speaker said.

Former President of India Ram Nath Kovind also unfurled the National Flag at his residence and said in a tweet: "On the occasion of 74th #RepublicDay of our nation. My heartiest congratulations to all. With pride in our heritage, faith in our hearts, strength in our conviction, let us celebrate the spirit of unity that brings us all together! One Nation, One Pride! Jai Hind !" (ANI)