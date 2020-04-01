Chief Minister's Relief Fund in Telangana receives more donations to fight COVID-19

Telangana (Hyderabad) [India], April 1 (ANI): Donations have been coming in for Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) in Telangana to combat the threat posed by coronavirus.

According to an official release on Wednesday, Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG) has donated Rs 50 lakh and a cheque was given by AIG Chairman Dr. Nageshwar Reddy and Vice-Chairman Dr. DVS Raju.

Aurobindo Pharma has donated Rs 11 crore which includes Rs 1 crore worth medicines to the state government. Grand Pharma and Nava Bharath Ventures have donated Rs 1 crore and Rs 2.5 Crores respectively.

Midday Meal Scheme Workers Union President Vadla Hanmandlu has said that Rs 2.65 crore would be given to the Telangana government.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed his thanks for the contributions. (ANI)

