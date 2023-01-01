Chief Minister's Sukhashraya Sahayata Kosh worth Rs 101 crore will be set up for destitute: Himachal CM

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 1 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday said that the state government would set up the CM's Sukhashray Sahayata Kosh with an outlay of Rs 101 crore.

The scheme will aim to provide the facility of higher education to needy children and destitute women and is effective from today.

"The state government will bear the expenditure on skill development education, higher education, and vocational training of such children in engineering colleges, IIIT, NIT, IIM, IT, polytechnic institutes, nursing and degree colleges, etc," Himachal CM said, adding that they will also be given financial assistance as per their requirement so that they can lead a respectable life.

All Congress MLAs decided to contribute their first payment for this fund.

He said that receiving assistance from this fund would be free from government restrictions and no income certificate would be taken from them.



"The assistance will be given directly to the beneficiary's account immediately by the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment on a simple application," Sukhu further said.

CM Sukhu further said that efforts will also be made to seek financial assistance under CSR from philanthropists and companies etc. So that all the vulnerable sections could be provided with good and high-quality facilities.

The Chief Minister said that children living in childcare institutions, all children being benefited under foster care, destitute women living in Nari Seva Sadan, Shakti Sadan and residents of old age homes would be benefited under this scheme.

He said that if any other orphan child is identified by the District Child Protection Unit, he will also be benefited under this scheme.

A notification has already been issued by the state government to provide a festival grant of Rs. 500 to the residents of Child Care Institutions, Nari Seva Sadan, Shakti Sadan, and Old Age Homes to celebrate the festivals. (ANI)

