Chief of Air Staff-designate Air Marshal VR Chaudhari meets Rajnath Singh

New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): Chief of Air Staff-designate Air Marshal VR Chaudhari on Wednesday called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi.

A few days ago, Chaudhari, an ace fighter pilot Air Marshal, was appointed as the next chief of the Indian Air Force (IAF) succeeding Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria who retires from service on September 30.

Chaudhari is presently the Vice Chief of Air Staff and has been an ace MiG-29 pilot expert in major MiG-29 fighter aircraft.



He was the chief of the Western Air Command from August 1, 2020.

He was commissioned into Fighter Stream of the IAF on December 29, 1982, as a fighter pilot and has served nearly 39 years.

He has flown a wide variety of fighter and trainer aircraft with a flying experience of more than 3800 hours.

Meanwhile, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, Chief of the Air Staff, called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI)

