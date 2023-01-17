Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan visits NCC Republic Day Camp

New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): The Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on Tuesday visited the NCC Republic Day Camp 2023 at Delhi Cantonment in New Delhi.

A contingent of all three wings namely the Army, Navy and Air Force presented an impressive "Guard of Honour" to the Chief of Defence Staff on his arrival. NCC cadets thereafter presented a fine band display, an official statement said.

The CDS also visited the 'Flag Area' prepared by the NCC cadets, depicting various social awareness themes and cultural activities. The cadets briefed him in detail about their respective State Directorate themes.

The CDS also visited the recently renovated 'Hall of Fame' a proud possession of NCC with a display of a rich archival collection of alumni photographs, models, and motivational and other visual delights of the three wings of NCC, a release said.



The Chief of Defence Staff and other distinguished guests later witnessed a spectacular 'Cultural Programme' by the cadets in the NCC auditorium.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief of Defence Staff underscored that from a humble beginning, the NCC has grown into a volunteer organisation of 17 Lakh Cadets. "Its contribution in inculcating the qualities of Discipline, Leadership and Camaraderie amongst the youth of this country is exemplary," he said.

Highlighting the immense contributions of NCC in social awareness activities, the Chief of Defence Staff mentioned the 'Puneet Sagar Abhiyan' launched with the aim to clean up Sea Shores/Beaches and remove and recycle plastic/other waste and spread awareness about the need for clean and pristine beaches and hazards of plastic pollution.

"The drive has caught the imagination of the public and to date approximately 13.5 lakh NCC cadets have participated in the Abhiyan and collected almost 208 tons of plastic waste out of which 167 tons have been sent for recycling", said General Chauhan.

The CDS complimented NCC for its 75th year of selfless service to the nation. He also applauded the exceptional performance displayed by NCC cadets in various sports events, the statement said. (ANI)

