Chief of Defence Staff meets Indian Coast Guard chief, briefed about blue economy, charter

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): In order to review the preparedness of the Indian Coast Guard, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan on Tuesday visited the headquarters of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG).

CDS General Anil Chauhan was received by the Chief of Indian Coast Guard VS Pathania.

The CDS was briefed about the role of the Indian Coast Guard in the maritime zone towards ensuring the seas' safety, security and cleanliness, informed ICG officials.



The Indian Coast Guard, taking to Twitter wrote, "General Anil Chauhan, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, SM, VSM, Chief of Defence Staff being received by Indian Coast Guard DG VS Pathania, PTM, TM on his arrival at the ICG Headquarters New Delhi today".

As per the officials, the CDS was briefed about the blue economy and the Indian Coast Guard charter.

Notably, the keel-laying ceremony for two Coast Guard Pollution Control Vessels (GSL Yard 1267 and 1268) was held on Monday at Goa Shipyard by Indian Coast Guard's Director General VS Pathania and the ceremony was performed in the presence of Goa Shipyard's CMD Brajesh Kumar Upadhyay and other senior dignitaries from both Goa Shipyard and the Indian Coast Guard.

Meanwhile, on Friday last week, the Indian Coast Guard conducted its 20th National Maritime Search and Rescue (NMSAR) Board meeting in Gujarat's Kevadia.

"The NMSAR Board comprising 31 members from various central ministries and agencies, members of armed forces, and all Coastal States and Union Territories meets annually to discuss the policy issues. In the meeting, guidelines and procedures are formulated, to assess the efficacy of the National Maritime Search and Rescue Plans and services for the mariners and the fishermen, in the vast 4.6 million sq km of the Indian Search and Rescue Region (ISRR)," read an official statement by the ICG. (ANI)

