Chief priest of temple shot dead in Bihar's Darbhanga

Darbhanga (Bihar) [India], October 14 (ANI): The chief priest of the Kankali temple was shot dead in the Ram Bagh area of Bihar's Darbhanga district on Thursday.

The cause of the crime is yet to be ascertained.

As per the police, one of the persons accused in the case was beaten to death by the locals. Two others were arrested and are currently undergoing treatment in Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH). They are said to be in a critical condition.



After getting the information about the crime, Sadar Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Krishnanandan reached the spot and investigation into the case commenced. Meanwhile, the Police has sent the body to DMCH for post-mortem.

Abhishek Jha, a neighbour of the priest, got information about the firing in the temple. When he reached the temple, he found that the priest had been shot. He was then taken to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.

A pistol and two-three fired shells have been recovered from the spot, the police said.

Investigation into the case is in progress. (ANI)

