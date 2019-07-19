Child artist Shivlekh Singh dies in car accident near Raipur

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 19 (ANI): Child actor Shivlekh Singh, who has acted in several Hindi TV serials, died in a road accident in Devri village near Chhattisgarh's Raipur on Thursday, the police said.

The accident took place after the car in which Singh was travelling in collided with a truck in the afternoon yesterday.

The 14-year-old actor was travelling with his father Shivendra Singh, his mother Lekhna and another person identified as Naveen Singh.

Both the parents sustained injuries in the accident.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed grief over the death of the child actor and wished a speedy recovery to the parents.

Shivlekh who hailed from Janjgir-Champa district in Chhattisgarh had been living in Mumbai with his parents for the past few years. (ANI)

