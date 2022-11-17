Child dies after being hit by TMC leader's car in West Bengal's Murshidabad, BJP demands investigation

Murshidabad (West Bengal) [India], November 17 (ANI): A child died after being hit by Trinamool Congress leader Abu Taher Khan's car, according to an official on Wednesday.

Amiya Kumar Bera, Medical Superintendent, at Murshidabad Hospital confirmed the death of the child.

However, the TMC leader claimed that the child's mother didn't keep a watch on him while he ran across the road due to which the accident took place.



"The child's mother didn't keep watch and the child was running across the road when the accident happened," Khan said.

The BJP demanded an investigation into the incident.

"A child lost his life after being hit by TMC MP Abu Taher's car in Murshidabad. This should be investigated!" the BJP Bengal tweeted. (ANI)

