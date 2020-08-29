Child drowns in water-logged area in UP's Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 28 (ANI): After heavy rain, a child drowned in a pool in a waterlogged area at Gaushala underpass in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Friday, said Pramod Kumar, additional municipal commissioner.

"I have been told that a child died here due to waterlogging. Maybe the child jumped into the pool of water. Since this is a low-lying area, these parts often get flooded in the monsoon season and we bring pumps to clear out the water," Kumar said.

The India Meteorological Department had earlier predicted heavy rains in the region.

"Thunderstorm with heavy to very heavy intensity rain will continue to occur over Ghaziabad, Chapraula, Ballabhgarh, Faridabad, Meerut, Bagpat, Modinagar and isolated places of Delhi during the next 1 hour," the IMD tweeted on Friday morning. (ANI)

