Child injured, several houses damaged in Pak shelling in J-K's Kathua

Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 24 (ANI): A child sustained minor injuries and several houses got damaged after Pakistani forces resorted to heavy shelling in Manyari village in Kathua.

The village situated in Hiranagar sector, which is located near the border, witnessed heavy firing from 10 pm on Monday and went on till 5 am today morning.

The Border Security Force (BSF) retaliated effectively.

An animal was also killed in the overnight shelling. (ANI)