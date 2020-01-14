Child marriages happening in UP even today, says state minister

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 14 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Technical Education Minister Kamla Rani Varun on Monday blamed social evils like child marriages for predominant medical conditions like anaemia in women.

"Earlier, people did not care about the education and health of their girl child. However, times are changing. But even today, child marriages are taking place across the state even in the neighbouring areas of a city like Lucknow, let alone far away rural areas," Kamla said addressing an event here.

"Girls are being married at an age when they don't even know what marriage is. Then, they also give birth at a young age. What can be worse than a child giving birth to another child?" she added.

She said that girls as young as seven are being married off in places like Barabanki and Ayodhya.

"Anemia in girls in a major issue. However, some social evils have also contributed to the same. I have seen it myself, parents are careless towards their girl child. Are both the children same for them?" the minister said.

"A public awareness campaign against anaemia is being started in the region. I believe awareness about anaemia among the people is the cure to the medical condition. Beti Bachao Beti Padhao is not merely words for us, but an initiative for physical and mental welfare for girls in the country," she added.

She also said that she once saw a child marriage taking place but could not stop it as the procession was already at the door. (ANI)

