Child prisoners stab security personnel to death in Bihar's Chapra, probe underway

Chapra (Bihar) [India], January 14 (ANI): The inmates of a juvenile prison in Bihar's Chapra allegedly stabbed a police security personnel to death on Saturday, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Saran Police, Vikas Kumar said.

According to the DIG, these two juveniles first took hold of the morning home guard personnel Chandra Bhushan Singh and then stabbed him to death after allegedly thrashing him fiercely.

"Child prisoners in a Chapra-based remand home stabbed Chandra Bhushan Singh to death with a knife. When Chandra Bhushan went to take a stock of the condition in the prison room, the children in remand home first fiercely thrashed him and then stabbed him with a knife," DIG Vikas Kumar said.



He further said that two other home guard police personnel were also present at the spot when the incident occurred and took Chandra Bhushan Singh to a nearby hospital.

"However, the doctors in the meantime declared him dead," he added.

The investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

