Child Rights activist P Achyuta Rao succumbs to COVID-19 in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 22 (ANI): President of Balala Hakkula Sangam and Former Member of State Child Rights Commission P Achyuta Rao succumbed to COVID-19 at Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad today.

He was 58. Rao was admitted to hospital last week after suffering from coronavirus symptoms.

Sources informed that Rao was suffering from co-morbidities such as diabetes and was placed on a ventilator for the past few days. But he did not show any signs of recovery.

Rao was a prominent child rights activist in the state. (ANI)

