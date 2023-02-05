Child rights body lauds Assam govt's crackdown against child marriages, slams politics behind move

New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): Slamming the AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal for his "childish and foolish remark," National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) today lauded the Assam government's crackdown against child marriages in the state and said political parties should be sensitive in matters relating to children.

Assam police has so far arrested over 2,250 persons across the state in connection with cases related to child marriage.

"The statement of AIUDF that the Assam government has not framed the rules is childish and foolish. The political parties should be sensitive in matters relating to children. Child Marriage Act and POCSO Act are central Acts. I don't understand how people make political statements," NCPCR chief Priyank Kanoongo told ANI.

AIUDF Chief Ajmal said that the crackdown was to "harass" Muslims.

"The model rules have been laid down by the Centre, there is no need for separate rules if the Assam government accepts those rules in their forms. It is notable that the Commission has already challenged the matters allowing child marriages in the Supreme Court. We are fighting a legal battle," he added.



The Commission urged other states to take similar initiatives in line with the Assam government.

"The Commission has not only lauded the initiative that the Assam government has taken against those involved in child marriage but also expected from other states to take similar steps," the chairperson said.

Earlier on Saturday, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi took a swipe at the Assam government over its crackdown against child marriages.

"It seems the police are instructed to investigate cases that are decades old without proper enquiry or adherence to procedure. It's a farce," Gogoi said.

Police on Saturday said they have a list of 8,000 accused and as the drive continues, the figures will increase.

The drive was launched on Thursday night after CM Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired a video-conference meeting with senior officials of the police department directing them to launch a crackdown to rid the state of the evil practice of child marriage. (ANI)

