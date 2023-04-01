Child rights panel chief Priyank Kanoongo says West Bengal police beat him up

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 31 (ANI): National Commission for Protection of Child Rights Chairman Priyank Kanoongo on Friday alleged that the West Bengal police had beaten him up at the Tiljila police station when he protested against them for recording proceedings of the commission's probe.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Bengal police officer Biswak Mukherjee snatched and beat me up at Tiljila police station in West Bengal."

He claimed that the Bengal police were surreptitiously recording the investigation proceedings of the NCPCR regarding the murder of a girl in Kolkata and the rape of another minor in Malda.



"The policemen were surreptitiously recording the @NCPCR investigation proceedings. They beat me up for protesting," he added.

Earlier, The NCPCR announced that it would be on a two-day visit to West Bengal on Friday and Saturday to conduct a fact-finding inquiry related to recent cases of murder and sexual assault.

The team will be visiting to look into the incident of the alleged murder of a 7-year-old minor girl in Kolkata's Tijala area and into the incident of gang rape with a Class 6 girl by outsiders during school hours that allegedly occurred inside a Government School in Malda.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has been constituted under the provisions of the Commissions for Protection of Child Rights (CPCR) Act, 2005 for the protection of child rights and other related matters. One of the functions assigned to the Commission under Section 13 (1) (j) of the CPCR Act is to inquire into complaints and take suo motu cognizance in relation to deprivation and violation of child rights. (ANI)

