Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 5 (ANI): A child took the blessing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday while performing 'dandvat pranam' during the inauguration ceremony of 'Statue of Equality' commemorating the 11th-century Bhakti Saint Sri Ramanujacharya in Hyderabad.
Child touches PM Modi's feet, seeks blessings during inauguration ceremony of 'Statue of Equality'
ANI | Updated: Feb 05, 2022 23:17 IST
Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 5 (ANI): A child took the blessing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday while performing 'dandvat pranam' during the inauguration ceremony of 'Statue of Equality' commemorating the 11th-century Bhakti Saint Sri Ramanujacharya in Hyderabad.