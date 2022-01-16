Children aged 15-18 years won't be allowed in physical classes without COVID vaccination, says Haryana Health Minister

Ambala (Haryana) [India], January 16 (ANI): Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said on Sunday that seven lakh children aged between 15-18 have been vaccinated against COVID-19, adding that children in this age group will not be allowed to attend physical classes without getting vaccination once the schools open.

"Seven lakh children aged 15-18 have been vaccinated till yet in the state. Once the schools open, children aged 15-18 will not be allowed without receiving their vaccination," Vij told ANI.

The minister said that the state government is fully alert of rising COVID-19 cases in the state.



"50 per cent of the cases come in Gurugram, Faridabad and Sonipat as they are adjacent to Delhi and the infection is spreading fast in Delhi. We are completing all healthcare related arrangements in our state. No matter if patient is from Delhi or anywhere else, we will treat them," he added.

Responding to Akhilesh Yadav's statements on Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath contesting assembly election from Gorakhpur, Vij said, "He should worry about his own party. Yogi Adityanath will registered a huge win no matter from where he is contesting."

Putting all speculations to rest, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday announced that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will contest from his stronghold Gorakhpur which elected him to Lok Sabha for five straight terms till 2017.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

