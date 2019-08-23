Children happy to be back in Madrasa as studies resume in Jammu

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): After normalcy returned to Jammu and educational institutions reopened following the lifting of restrictions, a large number of students were seen going to a Madrasa here on Friday which reopened after a fortnight of its closure.

Students looked happy to be back at the Madrasa. Aliya, a student, said: "We were very tensed that we will be left behind as far as our syllabus goes as curfew was imposed in the state. But now we are happy that we are able to study. Teachers are helping us to cover the syllabus."

"We teach traditional as well as modern 'taleem' (education). In modern 'taleem', we teach English, Maths, Computer Science, Environmental Studies and other subjects according to the Jammu and Kashmir board. We take classes up to class 11th. Some students also study the Quran," said Abdar Rashid, a teacher.

Around 1600 students are studying in this Madrasa. The administration has requested the government for more facilities like a Computer Science lab.

The Madrasa offers an eight-year course and after completing their education the students can further apply for any course.

Sijad Ahmed, a class 10 student said: "I have been studying here for the last ten years. I am studying both religious as well as modern subjects as my parents wanted me to study in a school where I can learn both. We have good teachers and labs to facilitate us in studying."

"In future, we have two options, either to pursue our religious studies or opt for medical or non-medical courses. After the curfew, students have been coming back in full strength and we are trying to cover the syllabus," said another student, Mohammad Azhar. (ANI)

