Children in Delhi govt school made to study in makeshift portacabins

New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): Students in a Delhi government-run school are made to study in makeshift portacabins even as humidity in the city spikes with no respite from the heat.

The Government Girls Senior Secondary School in South-East Delhi's Molarband near Delhi-Faridabad border has no basic facilities for students. Visuals emerge show a rather sorry state of affairs as children are seen coming out of blue-coloured makeshit sheds, as according to The Times of India the school waits for the construction of its building.

Principal of school refused to answer any questions.



The news about the school being run in portacabins came to light after The Times of India on September 12 reported that over 40,000 students study in similar conditions in 11 such government schools in the same area.

"For the last four years, they have had portacabins for classrooms because the construction of new buildings still hasn't been completed or they haven't been handed over to the institutions," the Times of India reported. (ANI)