Children in Tamil Nadu's Madurai celebrate Diwali

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 24 (ANI): On Monday morning, children in Tamil Nadu's Madurai were seen dressed up and celebrating a joyful Deepawali by bursting crackers.

Popularly known as the festival of lights, Diwali or Deepavali is celebrated nationwide with great pomp. People perform puja, observe rituals, decorate their homes with diyas, rangoli, ornaments and lights, enjoy delectable sweets and meals and dress in new traditional attire.

Hindu mythology states that Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya on Diwali after slaying Ravana and spending 14 years in exile. People make wishes for health, wealth, and prosperity to the Goddess Lakshmi and Ganesha, and Kubera as part of the festival of lights.

The festival is observed during the Hindu lunisolar month of Kartika and typically lasts five days or six in some parts of India. Spread over 5 days, the festival begins with Dhanteras or Dhan Trayodashi on the first day with Bhai Dooj being celebrated on the last day on October 25.

This year due to a solar eclipse, the day after Chhoti Diwali and Diwali will be celebrated on the same day (Monday, October 24).



The Lakshmi puja muhurat will begin at 06:53 pm and end at 08:15 pm on October 24. Additionally, the Amavasya tithi will last from 05:27 pm on October 24 to 04:18 pm on October 25.

The Madurai Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple will remain closed from 11 am to 7 pm on Tuesday, said temple officials.

Govardhan Puja, also known as Annakut or Annakoot, is a Hindu holiday during which followers of Krishna worship Govardhan Hill and prepare and present Krishna with a wide array of vegetarian foods as an expression of their thanks. The Govardhan Puja muhurat is from 06:28 am till 08:43 am.

On the second lunar day of Shukla Paksha in the Vikram Samvat Hindu calendar or Shalivahan Shaka calendar month of Kartika, Hindus celebrate Bhai Dooj, Bhaubeej, Bhai Tika, or Bhai Phonta. It is celebrated during the Holi celebration and the Diwali or Tihar festival. On this day, the Aparahna time will last from 01:12 pm to 03:26 pm.

People perform Lakshmi Puja, also known as Diwali Puja, on the third day (Diwali). During the lengthy festivities, it is the most important day. Early in the morning, devotees offer prayers to their ancestors, and on Amavasya, they perform Shradh for them. Lakshmi Puja is performed on Diwali during Pradosh Kaal, which begins after sunset and lasts for two hours and twenty-four minutes (approximately). (ANI)

