Children Traffic Training Park inaugurated in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Hyderabad Police's traffic awareness efforts achieved another height with the inauguration of Children Traffic Training Park in LB Nagar here on Tuesday.

Apart from rejuvenating the park, Hero Motors has also built a new building with a cost of Rs 70 lakh under CSR fund.

The park, which was jointly inaugurated by ADG Law and Order Jitendra, Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat, and representatives of Hero Motors, has furniture, road markings, signage arranged in a way in help children easily understand road safety rules.

Speaking on the occasion, ADG (Law and Order) Jitender said nearly 7,000 fatal accidents take place in Telangana every year.

"People between 25 to 35 age are the most affected in these incidents...road accidents can be controlled by spreading education about traffic laws and following them strictly," he said.

Rachakonda commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said as many as 3,018 traffic awareness programmes were organised since the formation of Rachakonda Commissionerate to bring traffic awareness among the public. (ANI)

