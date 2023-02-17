Children's Fun Library organised in Puducherry

Lawspet (Puducherry) [India], February 17 (ANI): For the first time, the "Children's Fun Library" established under the Department of Arts and Culture was organised at Ashok Nagar Park, Lawspet.

The "Children's Fun Library" was inaugurated by Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan inaugurated on Friday.

"Inaugurated "Children Jubilance Library" organised by Puducherry Department of Art and Culture at Lawspet. Puducherry government to promote reading habit in Children with fun and happy atmosphere all around. More such children at Jubilance Library are going to be started across," tweeted Soundararajan.



Director of Arts and Culture Kandan Sivarajan and other officers were present. The Deputy Governor interacted with the children.

"It is my long time wish to set up a library for children wherever they frequent. It is difficult for young children to find a library and study. If you keep books where they come, they will get into the habit of reading books," he said.

Sivarajan said children can become achievers when they get into the habit of reading. (ANI)

