Children's home in Shopian providing care and protection to poor girl students

Shopian (Jammu & Kashmir) [India], August 25 (ANI): 'One Stop Centre for Women', a children's care centre in Shopian, is helping poor girl students of far-flung areas of the district with proper facilities for food, lodging and education. It has been established under the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

The main purpose of this centre from South Kashmir is to impart good and better quality education to the girls for a better future in society.



Showket Ahmad, the District Social Welfare officer of Shopian told ANI, "Presently 14 students from remote areas of Shopian district are enrolled in this centre. Around 40 children can be accommodated here. We have arranged all the facilities of boarding, lodging and medical facilities here. We have even made a library and kitchen for them. This is an initiative for poor children who are in need of education and lack proper nutrition. The parents can anytime come and visit their children."





The enrolled girl students lauded the step. "This is a very good step by the government. We were not getting any facilities back home, so we came here. Now, we are going to school, and getting all the good facilities," one of the girls from the centre told ANI.

"We are very poor people and there were no schools near our home, but now we are getting all the facilities here," another girl said.

"The facilities are very good here, we are getting a library, computer and nice food, we are very happy for getting such good facilities," another girl said.

The management of the centre also said that the registration of more children is underway and we would like to provide these facilities to them also. (ANI)

