Children's literature festival begins in Delhi

New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): With the aim to encourage children to write, Muskaan Literature Festival is being held in the national capital for the first time.

The children's literature festival is being held in Delhi between January 10-13. Many prominent Indian authors such KN Srivastav, Anant Vijay and Sobha Thakur Sirinavasan were present at the festival. National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairperson Priyank Kanoongo also marked his presence at the festival.





The literature festival is being organised in collaboration with Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) and Sahitya Akademi, as the knowledge partner.

Prabha Khaitan Foundation chief Anindita Chatterjee said, "We wanted to encourage children to write and become eminent authors. And, so we started this programme for Muskan Literature Festival for child authors. We put the age group between 8-14 years. We had more than 100 entries to select from them and 31 child authors got selected across India. Among them, 11 authors are from Delhi while 20 are from other States." (ANI)

