People protesting in Aligarh on Sunday against the child's murder in Tappal area of the city. (Photo/ANI)
Child's murder: 5 detained in Aligarh for flouting prohibitory orders

ANI | Updated: Jun 09, 2019 15:27 IST

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jun 9 (ANI): Five persons were detained on Sunday for flouting prohibitory orders imposed in view of escalating tension over the brutal murder of a two-and-a-half-year-old girl in Tappal area of Aligarh.
Contingents of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and Rapid Action Force (RAF) have been deployed and senior officials including the district and sub-divisional magistrates were present in the area after messages calling for a 'mahapanchayat' appeared on social media.
The police have barred people from visiting the 200-metre area around the victim's house.
Earlier in the day, a flag march was conducted by the security forces to build confidence among the people amid fears of violence.
Ten companies of PAC and RAF along with the police have been deployed, an official said.
Meanwhile, over a hundred people including members of some Hindu outfits protested against the girl's killing and demanded death sentence for the accused.
The police claimed that the mahapanchayat has been called off. "We have talked to prominent people of the society and they have expressed their satisfaction over the police action so far. The mahapanchayat has been called off," Rural Superintendent of Police Manilal Patidar said.
Four persons including the main accused Zahid, his wife and associate Aslam have been arrested for abducting and killing the girl in a revenge crime over a financial dispute Zahid had with the child's father. The girl's mutilated body was found on June 2 in a garbage dump, the police had said.
On Friday, Uttar Pradesh Police constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the murder. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 16:36 IST

Pilgrims face problems in Gangotri as facilities go for a toss

Gangotri (Uttarakhand) [India], June 9 (ANI): Pilgrims visiting Gangotri, one of the most prominent religious spots for Hindus in the country, have to face a lot of hardships for want of basic facilities.

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 16:35 IST

Kerala: Rain lashes parts of Kozhikode

Kozhikode (Kerala)[India], June 9 (ANI): Parts of Kozhikode received heavy rainfall on Sunday after southwest monsoon made its onset in the coastal state on Saturday.

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 16:08 IST

Low-pressure area forms in Arabian sea, cyclone likely, says IMD

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): A low-pressure area has formed over the southeast and adjoining east central Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area due to the influence of cyclonic circulation in this region, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday here.

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 16:00 IST

JD (U) to go solo in upcoming Assembly polls; to stay with BJP in Bihar

Patna (Bihar) [India], June 9 (ANI): JD (U) will not contest the upcoming Assembly elections in alliance with the BJP, the party's top body decided in a meeting in New Delhi on Sunday.

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 16:00 IST

This Chennai man is father to 45-HIV positive children

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 9 (ANI): Forty-Five HIV positive children abandoned by their families have found a home in the "Shelter Trust" run by Solomon Raj, popularly referred to as "Appa" (father) by them.

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 15:54 IST

Centre convenes meeting of states on water crisis on June 11

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): Alarmed by the water levels in reservoirs across the country and the severe drought in several parts, the Centre has convened a meeting of Water Resources Ministers of states on June 11 to discuss the issue of water conservation, drinking water, and sanitation.

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 15:21 IST

Country needs a pragmatic language policy: VP Naidu

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 09 (ANI): Amid the three-language norm row, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday opined that the country needs a "pragmatic language policy".

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 15:06 IST

Bihar passengers beaten up in Bengal over regional identity

Patna (Bihar) [India], June 9 (ANI): In an incident of hate crime, passengers on-board a Patna-bound bus on Saturday alleged that they were beaten up by a group men over their regional identity in Bardhaman district of West Bengal.

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 15:06 IST

Delhi: Shots fired at journalists on Barapullah flyover

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): Three shots were fired at a reporting team from news channel ABP by unidentified persons on Barapullah Road in New Delhi.

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 14:34 IST

Delhi: 16 people detained in Chhattarpur rave party case

New Delhi (India) Jun 9 (ANI): Sixteen people were detained after a rave party in the Chhattarpur area of the national capital was busted, the police said on Sunday.

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 14:30 IST

Mumbai: Driver arrested for killing 3 sleeping on footpath

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], June 9(ANI): The police on Sunday nabbed the driver of the oil tanker which ran over a footpath in Mumbai's Vikhroli area killing three.

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 14:26 IST

Locals thrash 'mischievous' cop in Punjab

Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], June 9 (ANI): Priest of a temple, along with the residents of Jalandhar's Rama Mandi allegedly thrashed a police officer for misbehaving and threatening the locals.

