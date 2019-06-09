Child's murder: 5 detained in Aligarh for flouting prohibitory orders

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jun 9 (ANI): Five persons were detained on Sunday for flouting prohibitory orders imposed in view of escalating tension over the brutal murder of a two-and-a-half-year-old girl in Tappal area of Aligarh.

Contingents of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and Rapid Action Force (RAF) have been deployed and senior officials including the district and sub-divisional magistrates were present in the area after messages calling for a 'mahapanchayat' appeared on social media.

The police have barred people from visiting the 200-metre area around the victim's house.

Earlier in the day, a flag march was conducted by the security forces to build confidence among the people amid fears of violence.

Ten companies of PAC and RAF along with the police have been deployed, an official said.

Meanwhile, over a hundred people including members of some Hindu outfits protested against the girl's killing and demanded death sentence for the accused.

The police claimed that the mahapanchayat has been called off. "We have talked to prominent people of the society and they have expressed their satisfaction over the police action so far. The mahapanchayat has been called off," Rural Superintendent of Police Manilal Patidar said.

Four persons including the main accused Zahid, his wife and associate Aslam have been arrested for abducting and killing the girl in a revenge crime over a financial dispute Zahid had with the child's father. The girl's mutilated body was found on June 2 in a garbage dump, the police had said.

On Friday, Uttar Pradesh Police constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the murder. (ANI)

