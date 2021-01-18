Chilika Lake becomes favourite destination for rare Irrawaddy Dolphins

Satpada (Odisha) [India], January 18 (ANI): Chilika Lake has become a favourite destination not only for migratory birds but also for rare Irrawaddy Dolphins.

According to Chilika Development Authority (CDA), the lake records its highest ever count with 11.42 lakh migratory birds.

During the monitoring of flora and fauna of Chilika Lake on January 15 2021, Dolphin population in Chilika lake recorded with 156 along with five species of seagrasses were reported.



The annual bird count of Asia's largest brackish water lagoon was undertaken on January 14. Chilika now has 22 per cent of India's seagrass area.

"State Government is focusing on Eco-tourism in the state. At present there are around 47 such sites in the state along with Chilika lake, we are focusing to add more facilities at these sites," Hari Shankar Upadhyay, Principal Chief Conservation of Forests (Wildlife) Odisha said.

He added," Our Eco-tourism modal is based on Committee participation, all the things at these sites managed by local people. Time to time we are giving training for this." (ANI)

