Chilkul Balaji Temple forms 'Jatayu Sena' for protecting women, girls

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 13:48 IST

Repeal of Art 370 not communal, was need of the hour: VP Naidu

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Terming the abrogation of Article 370 the need of the hour for the unity and integrity of the nation, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday said that the move is not "communal" but is a matter of the country's security.