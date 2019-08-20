Chilkur Balaji Temple chief lauds Centre over scraping of Article 370 from J&K

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): MV Soundararajan, Chief Priest of famous Chilkur Balaji Temple and Convenor of Temples Protection Movement, on Tuesday hailed Centre's decision of revoking Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcating the state into two Union Territories.

"The Modi government's decisions of scrapping Article 370 of our Constitution and to reorganise the state of Jammu and Kashmir, are truly historical. It took extraordinary political will and immense courage, to dismantle the privileged edifice that sustained extremism in Kashmir," he said while speaking to ANI.

The chief priest of Chilkur Balaji temple also slammed those questioning government's decision on Kashmir issue and said, "No wonder this temporary provision in our Constitution took so many decades to go. We, the patriotic Indians in general, and those from the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir strewn across the globe, in particular, are celebrating. Individuals or groups, speaking in our name to cast aspersions on the decisions or to attribute questionable motives, are a bunch of imposters trying to sow confusion and vitiate the atmosphere".

In his concluding statement, MV Soundararajan urged the Centre to restore temples which have been demolished in the past few years and added that his organisation is ready to provide support if required.

"We want thousands of temples demolished in Kashmir to be revived. We promise our unflinching support to the government for this cause and are available to contribute in every possible manner," he said.

The statement by Temples Protection Movement convener comes in the wake of New Delhi's historic move to abrogate provisions of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan's subsequent attempts to internationalise the issue. (ANI)