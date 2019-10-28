MV Soundararajan, Chief Priest of Chilkur Balaji Temple and Convenor of temples Protection Movement
Chilkur Priests request TTD Board to reinstate retired archakas of the temple

ANI | Updated: Oct 28, 2019 22:41 IST

Telangana [India], Oct 28 (ANI): The priests of the Chilkur Balaji Temple made a public request to the Tirupati Tirumala Devathanams (TTD) Board for the reinstatement of the retired
(Priests) in the temple.
MV Soundararajan, Chief Priest of famous Chilkur Balaji Temple and Convenor of temples Protection Movement made the request on the behalf of the archakas.
In a press release, they said: "We as Hereditary Archakas are encouraged to make this public appeal to the members of the TTD Board by the press report that the Board will take an amicable decision on the issue of the traditional archakas of the temple who had been unjustly retired in response to the appeal given by Shri I.Y.R Krishna Rao Guru in their next meeting in November.
"The relationship between the traditional archakas of TTD and the officials has not been very smooth over the years. It is only now after over three decades that this issue is being finally solved by the Govt headed by Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Jagan Mohan Reddy through the historic final notification of the rules," they added.
They further stated that the members of the TTD board should not swayed by the feelings of the officials towards individual members of the traditional archaka family and that the principle of dharma alone should guide their decision. (ANI)

