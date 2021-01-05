Chilla and Ghazipur borders remain closed, alternate routes notified: Delhi Traffic Police

New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): The Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday informed that the Chilla and Ghazipur borders will remain closed for traffic.

It also advised people to take alternate routes.

"The Chilla and Ghazipur Borders are closed for traffic coming from Noida and Ghaziabad to Delhi because of farmer protests. Please take alternate route for coming to Delhi via Anand Vihar, DND, Bhopra and Loni Borders," Delhi Traffic Police tweeted,

Singhu and Mangesh borders among others are closed too.



In another tweet, Delhi Traffic Police said, "Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Saboli and Mangesh borders closed. Please take alternate route via Lampur Safiabad, Palla and Singhu school toll tax borders. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road. Please avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK Road and NH-44."

"Tikri, Dhansa Borders are closed for any Traffic Movement. Jhatikara Borders is open only for LMV (Cars/ Light Motor Vehicles), two-wheelers and pedestrian movement", DTP added.

It also informed about alternate routes for entering Haryana.

"Available Open Borders to Haryana are following - Jharoda (Only Single Carriageway/Road), Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH-8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera Borders", DTP tweeted.

With concerns that farm laws would weaken the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and mandi systems and leave the farmers at the mercy of big corporates, farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital for over a month against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

