Chilla carriageway on Delhi-Noida briefly shut as villagers protest new map policy

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 16 (ANI): Farmers from Noida on Thursday protested at Sector 14A over their long-pending demands from the Noida Authority that includes the scrapping of the implementation of new map policy in the rural area.

The protestors wanted to gherao the residence of Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari, however, the Delhi Police prevented them from doing so.

An ambulance was held due to the protest and Police had to disperse the crowd to enable it to pass through.

Traffic Police also briefly shut down one carriageway at Chilla border due to the protest.

"Traffic Alert Chilla Border is closed in the carriageway from Delhi to Noida as Noida Police has put iron barricades due to protest. Traffic will remain heavy On Noida Link Road. Commuters are advised to take an alternate route via National Highway No.24 or DND or New Ashok Nagar," tweeted the Delhi Traffic Police.

Among the demands of the farmers include allotment of 10 per cent plots in the urban area of Noida and 64 per cent extra compensation for their land that was acquired by the authorities for the development of 1,000 square metres residential plot and changes in building regulations in villages among others.

They are also demanding the scrapping of the implementation of a new map policy in the rural areas stating that it would make their livelihood difficult amid the new construction activities in the village.

The farmers' demands also include the registration of homes in the rural areas in their names which at present is in the name of the Authority.

The farmers have also demanded to allow them to start commercial activities in their own residence.

Notably, the farmers have been protesting for more than 100 days. (ANI)