China confirms 8th corps commander-level meeting, dates to be finalised soon

New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI): China has confirmed to hold the 8th Corps Commander-level talks with India for which the two sides would soon be finalising the mutually convenient dates.

The two sides have already held seven rounds of corps commanders level talks to discuss the entire issue of transgressions in the eastern Ladakh sector.

"The Chinese have confirmed that they would be holding the 8th round of talks with India for which dates would be finalised soon," government sources told ANI here.



The last round of talks was held on October 12 n which the two sides discussed a number of measures for deescalation and disengagement by both sides in the eastern Ladakh sector.

India and China have been locked in a bitter standoff along the LAC for the past over six months. While China began amassing massive military strength along the LAC, India responded with a befitting build-up. On August 29-30, India occupied heights along the northern and southern bank of the Pangong Lake which includes dominating positions overlooking the Chinese military deployed in that area.

The Chinese have been asking India to withdraw troops and tanks first from the southern bank but India has been asking for a discussion on and disengagement from all the friction points. (ANI)

