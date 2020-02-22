China denies any 'deliberate delay' in granting flight permission to Wuhan

New Delhi [India], Feb 22 (ANI): Chinese Embassy here on Saturday refuted reports that Beijing has 'deliberately delayed' India's application of sending a flight to Wuhan to bring back the Indian citizens.

"We are carefully assessing the ground situation, as prevention work requires. Competent departments of the two countries are keeping communication and coordination in this regard. There is no such thing as China deliberately delaying granting flight permission," a Chinese Embassy spokesperson said in a statement.

"The Chinese side always attaches great importance to the health and safety of Indian nationals in China, and provided assistance and convenience for the return of Indian citizens. The current epidemic situation in Hubei province is complicated, and the prevention and control of Covid-19 has entered into a critical stage," the spokesperson said.

Beijing is yet to grant clearance to the third flight from New Delhi, which will carry relief supplies to the virus-hit nation and also bring back the remaining Indian nationals from Wuhan, the epicentre of the deadly coronavirus that has killed more than 2300 people in the East Asian country itself, informed sources told ANI on Saturday.

The Chinese side continues to maintain that there is no delay (even on Friday), the day the flight was supposed to go, but inexplicably the clearance has not been given.

An Indian Air Force (IAF) C-17 Globemaster aircraft was supposed to fly to China on February 20 to evacuate Indians from coronavirus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan.

Earlier this month, India had evacuated over 650 of its citizens from Wuhan in two 747 Boeing Air India aircraft. (ANI)

