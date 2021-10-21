China has no right to decide next Dalai Lama, Indian support is essential: Tawang monastery abbot

Tawang (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], October 21 (ANI): Abbot of Tawang Monastery Gyangbung Tulku Rinpoche on Thursday said China has no right to decide the 15th Dalai Lama as the current Dalai can decide it and Indian support is essential for it.

"It is doing rounds that China wants to decide the 15th Dalai Lama. They have no right. It is just up to the present Dalai Lama to decide the successor. In China, they try to stop religion. They mix religion with politics. It is a concern for all. Even the US said China doesn't have the right...present Dalai, Tibet government will decide next Dalai Lama. Indian support is also essential," Rinpoche told ANI here.

The Tawang monastery abbot said China wants to control Asia but that is not possible in the 21st century.

"The present DalaiLama says he is a person of Bharat, that he grew up eating daal-chawal. In Bharat, all dharmas live together in harmony, that is what Dalai Lama talks about wherever he is invited," he added.

Rinpoche also thanked India for the message of peace which the country conveys despite tensions.

Head of the Tawang Monastery expressed delight at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of the Buddhist circuit and said, "We are really happy with the initiative. PM Modi also supports Buddhism. In November, Buddhism seminar is also taking place so I'm delighted about it." (ANI)