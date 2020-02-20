China has realised it can't back its 'all-weather' friend Pakistan 'all the time': Army Chief

New Delhi [India], Feb 20 (ANI): Army Chief General MM Naravane on Thursday said China has realised that it cannot back its 'all-weather' friend 'all the time.'

"China has also realised that they cannot back their all-weather friend (Pakistan) all the time," he said while speaking to ANI with regard to the effect of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) plenary in Paris on Pakistan's terror activities in Kashmir.

The Army Chief stressed that if the FATF, the global anti-terror watchdog, comes down heavily on Pakistan, then the neighbouring country may be forced to do a rethink on their terror activities and rhetoric.

"If the FATF comes down heavily on them, they may have to do a rethink on their rhetoric and activities. FATF is a factor (in the reduction of terror activities in Kashmir valley)," the Army Chief said.

Earlier, it was reported that Pakistan will remain in the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) grey list. (ANI)

