China needs good Covid 19 booster vaccine like Covovax, but they haven't given a positive response: Adar Poonawalla

New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): China needs a good Covid 19 booster vaccine like Covovax, but so far there hasn't been a positive response from China, said Chief Executive Officer of Serum Institute of India (SII), Adar Poonawalla on Wednesday.

Talking to ANI, Poonawalla said, "Covovax is an excellent vaccine against Omicron. We have got a lot of data and global trials for it. It's approved in the US and Europe which no other Indian COVID vaccine has. Let's see how it goes."

"We haven't received positive response from China. They need a good booster like our Covovax vaccine which is approved by DCGI and will soon be available on the COVID app," he added.



As per sources, NTAGI is likely to soon meet regarding the inclusion of Covid vaccine Covovax on the CoWIN portal as heterologous booster dose for adults to boost uptake of booster doses.

The Serum Institute of India has also written a letter to the Union Health Ministry seeking inclusion of its Covid vaccine Covovax on the CoWIN portal.

On January 16, Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved market authorisation for Serum Institute of India (SII) COVID jab Covovax, as heterologous booster dose.

Notably, the government panel of Central drug regulatory authority Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has recommended market authorisation for Serum Institute of India's Covid vaccine Covovax as heterologous booster dose for those who have already taken two doses of Covishield or Covaxin.

Adar further said that SII is also working on the Malaria vaccine for Africa. The vaccine for dengue is underway, which is expected in two years. (ANI)

